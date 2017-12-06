ARTS Pick: Airpark

Real life bros Michael and Ben Ford form the deconstructed pop duo Airpark, playing the Tea Bazaar on Saturday. Photo by Melissa Madison Fuller
12/06/17 at 6:30 AM

When the six-piece band The Apache Relay quietly ended, brothers Michael and Ben Ford decided to work as a duo, and Airpark was born. One year later, the siblings are creating forward-thinking pop music, mixing vocal harmonies with minimal instrumentation manifested in emotional vibes that target both the ears and the feet.

Saturday, December 9. $7, 9pm. The Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, 414 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 294-9947.

