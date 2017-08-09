ARTS Pick: The Addams Family: A New Musical

By
Nick Rubin
|
Moby & The Void Pacific Choir More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse (Mute) There may be a buncha riots going on, but on Moby’s More Fast Songs the apocalypse is personal, and it feels less like Armageddon than a sleepless night spent sifting and cycling through dire thoughts that are
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Longing to escape the bright, hot, cheery sunshine? Violet Crown Cinema welcomes you into the dark by way of the first installment in its Summer in Paris film series. Focusing on crimes of passion and anchored by Panique, the 1946 murder mystery starring Michel Simon as a loathsome Peeping Tom
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Sing along as 40-plus Charlottesville kids perform with theater pros in Broadway at The Paramount. Guest actors include Jennifer DiNoia (currently Elphaba in Broadway’s Wicked), Tony Gonzalez (former dance captain for Mamma Mia!) and Matthew Steffens, a UVA graduate who has performed in
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The Chris Robinson Brotherhood began as a Los Angeles band that just wanted, in Robinson’s words, to “have a good time.” All in the name of having fun, the former Black Crowes frontman created a bluesy, quintessentially Californian psychedelic jam sound that central Virginia can’t get enough
By
Raennah Lorne
|
It began in a crowded Richmond parking lot. Local novelist Erika Raskin had an appointment to re-enroll in the master of social work program she had begun at VCU, and couldn’t find a parking space. As she drove in circles something shifted within her. She laughs and says, “I was like, ‘You know
By
Nick Rubin
|
The Stevens Good (Chapter) The Stevens are from Melbourne, Australia, sharing a member with Twerps and sounding pretty similar. They invoke classic Aussie/New Zealand indie heroes like The Clean, cut with Pavement and Guided by Voices (and on “Purple and Grey,” Syd Barrett). It’s almost
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Whether it gets the acknowledgment it deserves, we are currently in what might be called a golden age of action filmmaking. Aside from the superhero flicks that seem to be holding the industry afloat, the last few years have seen sea changes in the genre’s presence in the culture. There are the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The King of Navarre and his three friends have signed an oath to avoid the company of women for three years in Love’s Labour’s Lost. This should be easy: Who needs women when you have your studies and fasting to focus on, right? That is, until the arrival of the Princess of France and her […]
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Imagine this supergroup: Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny, Gabe Witcher, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan. The biggest bluegrass high of the summer rolls through town with the proggy, hypnotic stringmasters Punch Brothers joining female triple threat I’m With
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Christopher Cross didn’t know it at the time, but when his massive hit “Sailing” blew through the speakers of car stereos and beach radios in the summer of 1980, it was charting the course for a niche musical genre to emerge 25 years into the future. Three Sheets to the Wind rides the current
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
What is there to do to pass the time when you’re living at sea on a tiny sailboat with only your partner for company? Starting an award-winning band is always a good option. Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley, the duo that comprises Tennis, began writing songs to document their adventures on the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Sperryville artist Adam Disbrow isn’t interested in mimicking realism; after all, “a camera can do that,” he writes in an email. Instead, he communicates with his audience through abstract, minimalistic images, using layers of objective symbols to create a wholly subjective piece of art. His
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
What do cowboys, farmers and love triangles have in common with the United States of today? To Michelle Krisel, artistic director of Charlottesville Opera, the answer is a lot. That’s much of the reason why Krisel and Charlottesville Opera (formerly Ash Lawn Opera), chose Rodgers &
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
It took Gillian Welch eight years to release The Harrow & The Harvest. That wasn’t for lack of inspiration, but a stubborn streak of perfectionism that caused Welch to spend the better part of a decade honing down the album to the sparse, dark folk at its core. Hear the resulting classic
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Bong Joon-ho is back once again with Okja, a parable that goes to stylistic extremes to make an existential argument, broadcasting the film’s central metaphor from the very first scene while being far more emotionally and politically trenchant than anticipated. Snowpiercer could have been a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Josh Davis, the brain behind DJ Shadow, began making original electronic music in 1991, and grew into an influential collaborator in the hip-hop scene (he works with Nas, Danny Brown and Oscar-winning composer Steven Price on his latest EP, The Mountain Has Fallen). But two decades later his
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Zen Mother began in a windowless warehouse in Charlottesville not long before its members, Monika Khot and Adam Wolcott Smith, left town—creating a void in the local indie/experimental music scene—for Seattle a couple of years ago. The West Coast has been a nurturing place for Khot (of Nordra
By
Desire' Moses
|
In his essay titled “The Decay of Lying,” published in 1891, Oscar Wilde famously wrote that “life imitates art far more than art imitates life.” The Wild Reeds (in town on July 31) experienced this concept firsthand when they were filming the music video for “Only Songs,” the first single off
By
Nick Rubin
|
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie (Warner) It’s not fair to criticize Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie for going adult contemporary, since that’s what Fleetwood Mac has been for 40 years. And this is basically Fleetwood Mac, with rhythm section Mick
By
Desire' Moses
|
For more than two decades, Spoon has forged a path that embodies consistency. Across nine studio albums, the Austin quartet has dabbled in mainstream success (think “I Turn My Camera On” from 2005’s Gimme Fiction), but lives comfortably in the hook-laden, meticulous ebbs and flows that have