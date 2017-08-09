ARTS Pick: The Addams Family: A New Musical

Whether you’re looking for an empathetic evening out with your goth teen or the days of UHF TV channels, The Addams Family:

A New Musical is sure to engage the quirkiness in us all. The familiar setup of trying to appear normal is channeled through song (begin earworm theme now) as a teenage Wednesday Addams falls in love with a boy outside the lines of eccentricity. A scramble of redirects comes to a head during dinner, when origins are revealed and life lessons are learned. The show is considered PG-13 for mild language, comical violence and adult innuendos.

Through August 13. $10-16, times vary. Four County Players, 5256 Governor Barbour St., Barboursville. (540) 832-5355.