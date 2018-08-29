ARTS Pick: Adar

8/29/18 at 7:00 AM

When a band’s music is described as genre-defying, it often means its musicians are struggling to find a successful sound. In the case of Adar, the local singer-songwriter does transcend genres and her songs successfully incorporate several types of music—funk, rock, and jazz—to create a smooth, innovative blend of sounds. Virginia funk acts Funktional Electrik and Choose Your Own Adventure round out the show.

Thursday, August 30. $8, 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 970-3260.

