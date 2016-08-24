ARTS Pick: Matisyahu

Back in 2005, Jewish-American beatboxer and rapper Matisyahu, heavily influenced by scat- and hazzan-style singing, joined jam band Phish on stage at Bonnaroo for two songs that turned into an improvisational display of lyrical gymnastics, and Matisyahu’s passion for full-band improvisation was laid bare. Now, more than a decade later, he’s formed a master improv band that gives itself over to the music and uses lyrics to connect to something beyond the self. No two performances of a song are alike—lyrics are rearranged on the spot to serve the energy of the jam.

$25-28, 7pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.