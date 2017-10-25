ART Picks: Slaid Cleaves

The underlying occupation of every compelling songwriter is that of a storyteller, and few fulfill this job requirement better than Slaid Cleaves. Beginning his career in Portland, Maine, the musician attracted the attention of author Stephen King, who wrote the liner notes for Cleaves’ 2009 album, Everything You Love Will Be Taken Away. His gritty, real-life stories are free of pop-culture polish, channeled through versatile vocals that often include lilting yodels. With the release of his latest album, Ghost on the Car Radio, we can be sure he’ll be haunting the music scene for a while longer.

Thursday, October 26. $22-25, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.