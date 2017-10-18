ART Pick: Will and Whit

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Three actors, 37 plays and an hour and a half to perform The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged). Andy Davis, Jack Rakes and Kendall Stewart rip through plots and costumes at a blistering pace, navigating shortcuts with tactics such as turning Othello into a rap and replacing the
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Sit down, find a comfortable position—lay down, if that’s more relaxing. Close your eyes. Can you find the quiet place in your mind where there are no thoughts, no words, no images? Can you remain in the quiet mind place by listening to all the sounds you can possibly hear, including the most
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
A civil rights superhero movie? Why not? For a country so enamored with our national mythology, we are remarkably inconsistent when it comes to cinematic depictions of our historical figures. After all, many of our founding fathers owned slaves, and many more recent icons emerged at a time when
By
Sarah Sargent
|
Nine years ago I reviewed an exhibition at the Fralin Art Museum featuring the work of William Christenberry. Included in the show was his “Klan Room Tableau,” a peculiar installation of dolls dressed in KKK robes. According to Christenberry, the highly personal work was his means of exposing
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
While playing a 30-minute set at Lockn’ in 2014, Erin & The Wildfire guitarist Ryan Lipps broke a string on every guitar he brought, so to cover the lag in the “squeeze-in-as-much-you-can-set,” drummer Nick Quillen told a long, drawn-out joke. “It wasn’t exactly the best thing we’ve ever
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
There’s no disputing that digital music and online platforms have radically changed how we listen to and discover music. The DIY scene has aced this technological inroad, benefiting from the access and control it gives to up-and-coming artists. Today’s unsigned musicians release their own
By
Raennah Lorne
|
This week Live Arts opens its season by inviting the public into an intimate theater in the round to observe the interior lives of family and friends in Edward Albee’s 1967 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, A Delicate Balance. Director Fran Smith says it is an eloquent work that “centers around
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
No one escapes suspicion in The Crucible when paranoia fuels charges of witchcraft, and Massachusetts Bay Colony citizens are pressured into false confessions. Arthur Miller’s award-winning play merges societal paranoia and the history of the Salem witch trials that began in 1692 and resulted
By
Raennah Lorne
|
For most of her life, Sharon Harrigan has been haunted by questions surrounding her father’s death: He died in Michigan when she was 7, and the exact cause was shrouded in a fog. Her debut memoir, Playing with Dynamite, is about finding the courage to ask questions, to question her own memory
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Michael McGee stars in Conor McPherson’s St. Nicholas, a one-man show about a jaded theater critic who’s obsession with an actress leads him into the cold, soulless world of vampires who challenge his selfish ways. The Los Angeles Times says McGee, who initally performed the play on the West
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Known for a smile as disarming as his talent, Italian flatpicker Beppe Gambetta plays acoustic arrangements in four languages—English, German, Italian and the provincial dialect of Genovese—on his 13th release, Short Stories. In his original compositions, the guitarist makes his affection for
By
Erin O'Hare
|
When Georgia Webb draws, she tends to draw things that are close to her—her mother, Ali, her grandpa Jim or her friend Sidney. She draws her favorite cartoon characters, iconic items like Spam cans, and often reinterprets famous paintings, such as Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” in her
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
From her beginnings in the church choir, Patti LaBelle’s soulful vocals have showcased blues, gospel, jazz and funk that have catapulted her to a singing career of more than 50 years. The Detroit native has expanded her talents to include baking and barbecue sauce, but the energy she brings to
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Two heads are better than one…but how about eight? The award-winning, record-smashing Zac Brown Band proves that strength does come in numbers. Blending rock energy with country style, the group is tearing through the U.S. on the Welcome Home tour, following the release of its latest
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Inspired, versatile and entirely unique: These are among the words that have been used to describe the Boston-based act Della Mae. Steeped with timeless lyrics and rootsy influences, the multi-instrumental group creates original music that draws on both traditional and avant-garde styles. With
By
Anita Overcash
|
Singer-songwriter Joan Shelley describes her latest self-titled album as being like an oil painting with minimal brush strokes. “I think of it as doing the most with the least,” says Shelley. “It’s trying to do something subtly, but by being able to see the gestures. I don’t like to overwork
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Directing team Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris continue their streak of slyly subversive, yet totally engaging, films with Battle of the Sexes, an insightful, exciting and unexpectedly hilarious recounting of the famous 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Like all
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Kathryn Erskine has lived in the Netherlands, Israel, South Africa, Scotland and Newfoundland, but she has called Charlottesville home for the last 14 years. This month marks the release of Erskine’s first picture book, Mama Africa! How Miriam Makeba Spread Hope with Her Song, and her sixth
By
Nick Rubin
|
Gyða Valtýsdottir Epicycle (figureight) A veteran of Iceland’s experimental Múm as well as the St. Petersburg Conservatory, multi-instrumentalist Gyða Valtýsdottir delivers an absorbing hybrid of those two worlds on Epicycle. The instrumentation hews to the traditional, but the sensibility and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
COIN makes the kind of sweet indie pop perfect for blasting on Indian summer drives with the car windows rolled down. This energy translates to the stage, where lead singer Chase Lawrence spends performances whipping his hair, jumping off amps and hyping up the crowd until it’s having as good a