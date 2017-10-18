ART Pick: Will and Whit

Laura Lee Gulledge wrote her young adult graphic novel Will and Whit as a show of gratitude to Charlottesville, a place that helped her pursue her ambitions. Four years later, the story is coming to life in the form of a musical in the very town where it began. Using live drawing and shadow puppetry, Wilhelmina “Will” Huckstep, a teen with a fear of the dark, faces her anxiety through a journey of friendship.

Through October 22. Pay what you like, times vary. Belmont Arts Collaborative, 221 Carlton Rd., Ste. 3. dmradventures.com.