Aromas Café to close at Barracks Road Shopping Center

When Hassan Kaisoum was 11 years old, he lost both of his parents. Nearly homeless and roaming the streets of Morocco, someone handed him an eggplant, which he put on the stove and promptly burned. But he was hungry, so he sprinkled some vinegar on the scorched eggplant and ate it anyway—it tasted good, he says, because nothing tastes worse than hunger.

For the past 19 years, Kaisoum has been cooking more flavorful eggplant dishes (and baklava…and tagines…and schwarma…and other Mediterranean cuisine) at his restaurant, Aromas Café, which opened in 1998 in the Forest Street building at Fontaine Research Park on Fontaine Avenue and moved to the Barracks Road Shopping Center in 2007.

But Saturday, October 14, will be Aromas Café’s last day of service at Barracks Road.

Kaisoum says that when he was offered a spot in the shopping center in 2007, it seemed like the center wanted to bring in more small, locally owned businesses.

But currently, Barracks Road Shopping Center is home to a slew of chain restaurants: Burger King, McDonald’s, Zinburger, Zoe’s Kitchen, Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, b.good, Tara Thai, Panera Bread, Peter Chang’s China Grill. When Aromas closes, Hot Cakes will be the only locally owned non-chain restaurant in the shopping center.

The shopping center is owned by Federal Realty Investment Trust, a publicly traded company with a market value of more than $9 billion that owns 96 properties in what it calls “strategically metropolitan markets” in the Northeast, the Mid-Atlantic, California and Florida. The company acquired Barracks Road Shopping Center in 1985.

C-VILLE reached out to the shopping center for a comment on the departure of their longtime tenant, but at time of publication, they hadn’t returned a phone call or an email.

Kaisoum says that he wasn’t chased out of the space; he’s leaving of his own will and has sold the remainder of his lease to the next restaurant that’ll occupy the space. He’s leaving Barracks Road, he says, to return to his roots.

Kaisoum’s favorite part of owning a restaurant is the relationship it allows him to have with the community—he knows many of his customers well and has seen them through soccer games (Aromas sponsors an adult amateur soccer team), graduations and weddings, births, deaths and much more. Many of his customers followed him from his Fontaine Avenue café to the location at Barracks Road, and he says they’re likely to follow him to the next spot, too.

For loyal Aromas customers who’ve carried the restaurant for just shy of two decades, Kaisoum has a message: “Thanks from my heart for your support. I’ll be here for you for another 10 years…just be patient for a few more weeks” to find out where that’ll be.