April Abode: On stands now!

This month’s Abode is historic—peek inside a 19th-century farmhouse, explore an updated 1850s James River estate, find out the best way to preserve wood detailing in your home and more. Here’s what you’ll find inside:

This month’s features:

HOME

Photo: Paul Whicheloe

Down in the valley

Named for the family who ran a nearby grist mill in the 1800s, the 25-acre Wilhoit Mill Farm near Earlysville is a pastiche of eras. Luckily for the owners, it didn’t require extensive renovation, thanks to intact original details that tie everything together, blending then and now. Read more here.

Photo: Catriona Tudor Erler

LANDSCAPE

Growing beautiful

While the homeowner of this month’s featured landscape knew she and her husband had found something special when they bought the property in 2014, it wasn’t framing the mountain view as it should. So they changed the garden’s approach. Read more here.