Anonymous person pulls Landmark stunt

Calling it a “mystery,” Tom Tom Founders Festival Director Paul Beyer says he doesn’t know who or why someone photoshopped his face onto Adolf Hitler’s body and posted it on the side of the site of the Landmark Hotel—a site for anonymous, and often political, artwork—on Halloween.

Beyer appears next to a banner that says “führer,” the German word for a tyrannical leader. He is flanked by similar black-and-white images of Donald Trump in a Russian Soviet Army hat and Hillary Clinton in a Richard Nixon mask.

By this morning, Beyer’s face was scratched off the image to the point of unrecognizability, but the mugs of the presidential candidates remain unscathed.

Beyer says he saw the image in question, but declined to comment further.