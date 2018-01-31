Amtrak train and garbage truck crash in Crozet

An Amtrak train carrying GOP congressmen bound for the The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia hit a garbage truck at Lanetown Road in Crozet around 11:20am today. One person is reported dead, according to NBC29, and UVA says three people have been transported to its hospital, one in critical condition.

Amtrak says two passengers and two crew members were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The train is now headed east from Crozet.

Photographer Jack Looney lives near the crash site, and he says a Time Disposal truck was involved in the collision. “It’s like a big trash truck, just destroyed.”

He says sources at the scene say three men were on the truck, one of whom died and one in critical condition.

The railroad crossing does have a gate, says Looney.

The lawmakers were on the way to a GOP retreat. Senator Jeff Flake was reported on the scene and representatives Roger Marshall, a doctor, and Jeff Fortenberry assisted at the scene.

Heavy security is now at the Amtrak station at West Main Street in Charlottesville, where sources say seven coach buses are waiting.

This is a developing story.