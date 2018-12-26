About last year: Looking back at 2018 — Food

Best new creations
When it comes to Charlottesville food and drink, there is no such thing as a bad year.
In 2018, MarieBette Café & Bakery unleashed its prezzant, a sorcerous pretzel and croissant hybrid, where buttery, delicate pastry gets an addictive umami boost from a dip in lye. Not to be outdone, Albemarle Baking Company launched Roman pizza, rectangular slices of room temperature ’zza made from a 48-hour naturally fermented dough, using organic wheat and whole wheat flour. Meanwhile, Reason Beer’s hop-forward Collaboration 29, a delicious IPA created in tribute to Charlottesville, won not just sentimentality points but also a major beer competition, where it earned top prize over some of the nation’s most acclaimed IPAs. At Prime 109, the Lampo team broke ground with steak cut from locally sourced heritage beef, dry-aged 60 days or more. And, after the ham biscuit was declared Charlottesville’s signature dish, an impeccable new version became a menu fixture at Ivy Inn.
Last but not least was my 2018 Dish of the Year: Fleurie’s Autumn Olive Farms’ Heritage Pork, Prepared Nose to Tail. Many elite chefs have worked wonders with the extraordinary products from Autumn Olive Farms, but never have I encountered a dish that better honors the farms’ hogs than this one. Read more about it at charlottesville29.com.—Simon Davidson
2018 saw a lot of happenings on the Charlottesville food and drink scene. Here’s a roundup of some of the biggest changes around town. —Jenny Gardiner
Welcome to town
Armando’s on the Corner for late-night Mexican eats
Augustiner Hall and Garden rolls out the barrels
Beijing Station from Marco & Luca Dumpling owners
Box’d Kitchen serves up meat or
veggies, over rice
Brewing Tree Beer Company, courtesy of Starr Hill founder
Druknya House brings a touch of Tibet to town
Farm Bell Kitchen cooks up Southern cuisine in the Dinsmore Boutique Inn
JBD Soul Food whips up catfish on Hinton Avenue
J-Petal scoops Thai rolled ice cream and more
Maru for Korean on the Downtown Mall
North American Sake Brewery, with vaunted Côte-Rôtie chef on board
Patisserie Torres delivers sweet and savory treats from Fleurie’s pastry chef
Peleton Station for bikes, beer, and noshes
Pho 3 Pho gives us uptown Pho on 29 North
Prime 109 launches to rave reviews and pricey beef
Rocket Coffee brings coffee and bagels to Crozet
Quality Pie converts the former Spudnuts space into a new café
Renewal, for West Main dining in the new Draftsman Hotel
Sicily Rose makes cannolis just like your nonna’s
Sugar Shack Baby Ruth donuts, anyone?
The Yard at 5th Street Station includes Basil Mediterranean, Extreme Pizza, and Chimm Thai
Leaving the scene
Back 40, Escafé, Greenie’s, Kebabish, La Taza, The Local Smokehouse (catering still available), Mono Loco
Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, Shark Mountain Coffee (at UVA’s iLab), Water Street, Zzaam! Fresh Korean Grill
A new lease on life
Aromas Café moves to Fontaine Research Park
The Clifton receives an overhaul, and adds a Michelin-starred executive chef
JM Stock gets a new owner, but keeps its amazing ham biscuits
Littlejohn’s New York Delicatessen also gets a new owner—and lowers its prices
Market Street Wine employees take over from longtime owner Robert Harlee
The Nook reopens after kitchen renovations
Pie Chest and Lone Light Coffee add a second location on High Street
Silk Thai Restaurant keeps it authentic in former Thai 99 space
Tavern & Grocery welcomes a new owner and a new “top” chef
Villa Diner moves to Emmet Street North corridor
Meals on wheels
Angelic’s Kitchen on Wheels
Bluegrass Creamery
FARMacy food truck
Firefly on the Fly
Good Waffles & Co.
OrderUp!
New Year’s wish
For Bang! to return rice balls and pork spring rolls to their rightful place on the menu. Sure, the tuna poke is delish, but isn’t there room for some old-school lovin’ too?