About last year: Looking back at 2018 — Arts

In May, before her opening of “Megan Elizabeth Read: Recent Works in Oil,” at McGuffey’s Sarah B. Smith Gallery, Read told us:

“You know, if you stare long enough at anyone, you can fall in love with them.” But it was the viewer who became smitten with Read’s hyperrealistic work, which set the local art scene abuzz, and caused Mayor Jean-Louis Fousseret (visiting with a delegation from our sister city Besançon, France) to declare, “We leave Charlottesville under the spell of Megan Read.”

One of the performances in Ghost in Reverse, co-produced by Jennifer Hoyt Tidwell and Zap McConnell. Photo courtesy the artists

After nightfall on October 13 and 14, 20 local artists and performers gathered in the Woolen Mills building, to perform in a place where, many years ago, people labored to make silk and wool. The performance, Ghost in Reverse, sought to “re-animate” those workers’ hands “with care and joy,” wrote Jennifer Hoyt Tidwell, who co-envisioned, curated, and produced the show along with Zap McConnell. To close, Tidwell buried in the dirt outside the mill a metal box containing water samples from the Rivanna River, rubble, and a voice recording taken from the performance. The time capsule is a gesture of hope for the future of art in Charlottesville. Tidwell and others have performed in abandoned industrial spaces in the area since A Charlottesville Wunderkammer at IX in 2006, and when Woolen Mills is developed to house tech company WillowTree, that tradition will come to an end. As Tidwell wrote in an Instagram post, Ghost in Reverse was “our last chance to make art in industrial spaces in Charlottesville. We are at max redevelopment.”

We got on the phone with David Crosby, George Clinton, and David Cross this year, and they each offered insights on performing.

David Crosby: “Your idols musically are human beings, they are not flawless. That whole stardom thing is absolutely bullshit.” Read the full Q&A

George Clinton: “You realize how much shit you don’t know when you get behind that microphone.” Read the full Q&A

David Cross: “I won’t talk about John Deere products for personal reasons, and also the difference between whoever and whomever. Those are just two topics that are too taboo for me.” Read the full Q&A

Allen Hughes. Photo: Eze Amos

A.D. Carson, rapper and professor of hip-hop and the global South at UVA, spoke with Menace II Society co-director Allen Hughes in advance of the Virginia Film Festival. The result was an intimate essay on family, film, culture, creativity, and much more. Carson wrote, “Menace II Society was released the year our cousin was murdered: ’93. Reports said at around 11pm he was with a group of friends playing cards that September evening when gunmen walked up and fired into the living room. We never needed a movie to tell us what our life was like, but Menace, and similar films, gave us a way to see us and, to an extent, be seen.” Read the full essay.

