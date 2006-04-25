RATES: Advertise in C-VILLE. Be Bold. Be Seen.

The C-VILLE brand is unmatched and it is seen everywhere.
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s source for local, in-the-know info — News, Arts, Living. With 23,000 copies per week, over 60,000 weekly readers, and a 20+ year track record, C-VILLE Weekly is the largest circulating weekly newspaper in Central Virginia.
Call C-VILLE for advertising rates! 434.817.2749 x42 – OR – email our Associate Publisher – OR – Download our
now!
Putting your message where it matters!
C-VILLE distributes more papers to the primary market of Charlottesville and Albemarle County than anyone. We radiate from the epicenter of activity–food, shopping, arts, culture.
Be seen–C-VILLE.
Circulation:
It just keeps growing. Delivering the core of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, C-VILLE’s 20+ year track record puts your message where it matters most – just outside your doorstep, in the heart of Central Virginia’s population centers. 23,000 copies every Tuesday and counting!
Who’s reading:
Smart, locally connected people who want to be in the know, now. C-VILLE is speaking and they are listening.
We reach 40% of all adults in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. It’s the most desirable audience around.
- Gender: Female: 52% – Male: 48%
- Education: 92% are college educated
- Age: 60% are between the ages of 25-54
- Household Income: 55% earn more than 50K