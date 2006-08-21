One teen injured, four cited in James river accident

It may come as a surprise, but lazily drifting down a secluded section of the James River on an inner tube with a few buddies and a six-pack is considered drinking in public, and it’s illegal. Drinking on the river caught up to five teens Sunday, August 13, when a 16-year-old boy fell on Rock Island, down-river from Warren Ferry. Several of his friends, two 16-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy from Palmyra, were given citations for underage drinking. The accident may put a damper on the beer-soaked fun of other rafters for what’s left of the summer.

Drinking on the river is a concern for companies that rent supplies to river-goers. “We do the best job we know how to do,” says Kevin Denby, owner of James River Reeling and Rafting, a Scottsville company that offers canoeing, kayaking and tubing trips down the river. “We have [the no-alcohol policy] posted on our website and brochures. Other than searching people’s coolers, which we can’t do,” the rafting companies are left with few options, Denby says.

River Sports are increasingly popular—Denby says his business has tripled in the 20 years he’s been renting canoes, kayaks and tubes.

Reeling and Rafting cards young renters, whose parents must sign a waiver form before they’re allowed on the river. But, parents can sign the forms at home and aren’t required to accompany teens.

The owner of another company, James River Runners, Christie Schmick, says, “I can’t control the whole river but I do control my business as much as I can.”

Schmick’s company has a private officer to oversee put-in and take-out of rafters, which might help to discourage imbibers.

It is not known whether the teens reached Rock Island through a rental service or on their own—use of the river is open to the public.

Christy Smith, with Virginia ABC, says, “Drinking anywhere along the James is considered drinking in public and is not allowed,” no matter what your age.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries patrols the James River, but they could not be reached for comment.

The youth was in serious condition at press time; it is not known whether

he was under the influence of alcohol.