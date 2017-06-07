LIVING Picks: Week of June 7- June 13

Family

Fun 2 Run

Saturday, June 10

Traverse a course of balance beams and mud pits before skidding your way to the finish line across a giant slip ’n’ slide. $20, 9am for Fun Dash (ages 3-5), 9:15am for Mud Run (ages 6-12). Ridgeview Park, 700 S. Magnolia Ave., Waynesboro. (540) 942-6735.

Nonprofit

SPCA Paws to Read kickoff

Wednesday, June 7

Meet the library’s reading dogs and participate in activities such as face painting and dog-related crafts. Donations to the SPCA, including towels and dog treats, will be accepted. Free, 3:30-4:30pm. Gordon Avenue Library, 1500 Gordon Ave. 296-5544.

Food & Drink

Plantation cooking techniques

Saturday, June 10

Learn how to make food that James Madison would have eaten when a culinary history expert demonstrates cooking techniques from an 18th century plantation. Free, 9:30am-4pm. James Madison’s Montpelier, 11350 Constitution Hwy., Montpelier Station. (540) 672-2728.

Health & Wellness

Yoga at Bold Rock

Thursday, June 8

Find your balance in this yoga class taught by an experienced health and fitness coach. All ages and levels of experience are welcome. Bring your own mat, and enjoy a free cider after class. $20, 6-8pm. Bold Rock Hard Cider, 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy., Nellysford. 361-1030.