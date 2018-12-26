About Last Year: Looking back at 2018 — Photos

Protesters confronted police in full riot gear on the August 12 anniversary. Photo: Eze Amos Protesters confronted police in full riot gear on the August 12 anniversary. Photo: Eze Amos
12/26/18

As much as we love words, it’s the photographs–and our incredibly talented team of freelance photographers–that really make our stories sing. Here is just a handful of the images that were captured this year.

A revived Charlottesville Players Guild continued its ambitious effort to stage all 10 plays of August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle, and the troupe performed Joe Turner’s Come and Gone at the Jefferson School in April. Photo: Sanjay Suchak

 

 

Dave Matthews Band came home for two performances at the JPJ in December. Photo: Eric Kelley
Venerable soda fountain Timberlake’s made our list of spots around town to find a cozy wood fire. Photo: Stephen Barling
Zyahna Bryant, who prompted the initial debate around removing the Robert E. Lee statue, made headlines again this fall, as a source in the blistering ProPublica story on racial disparities in Charlottesville City Schools. Photo: Eze Amos

 

The Charlottesville Cardinals, a wheelchair basketball team founded in 1980, finished the 2017-18 season ranked 13th nationally. Photo: Tristan Williams
Local activists celebrated after James Fields was found guilty on all counts in the August 12, 2017, car attack. Photo: Eze Amos
The Charlottesville Symphony performs 15 times a year. Photo: Martin Kyle

 

In September, a local church offered public sanctuary to Maria Chavalan-Sut, a refugee from Guatemala. Photo: Eze Amos

