ARTS Pick: Brent Cobb has Georgia on his mind

Over the past 10 years, Brent Cobb toured with some of country music’s biggest names, was personally invited to the Nashville scene by Luke Bryan, wrote hits for Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney and others and discovered that a distant cousin is an L.A. producer for outlaw musicians like Shooter Jennings. But with the release of his debut album, Shine on a Rainy Day, Cobb credits his success to a small town upbringing. “It just is Georgia,” he says. “It’s just that rural, easygoing way it feels down there on a nice spring evening when the wind’s blowing warm and you smell wisteria, you know?”

Thursday, April 12. $12-15, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.