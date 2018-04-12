ARTS Pick: Brent Cobb has Georgia on his mind

Over the past 10 years, Brent Cobb toured with some of country music’s biggest names, was personally invited to the Nashville scene by Luke Bryan, wrote hits for Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney and others and discovered that a distant cousin is an L.A. producer for outlaw musicians like Shooter Jennings. But with the release of his debut album, Shine on a Rainy Day, Cobb credits his success to a small town upbringing. “It just is Georgia,” he says. “It’s just that rural, easygoing way it feels down there on a nice spring evening when the wind’s blowing warm and you smell wisteria, you know?”
ARTS Pick: Gorilla Theater presents love stories that will make you think
Do you love stories? And not only the provocative ones, but the tales of the everyday and the mundane? Then Gorilla Theatre Productions has a seat for you at …Huh? A group of tale-swappers present tropes that they aren’t sure what to make of, and invites the audience to ponder with them. How
ARTS Pick: Jazz concert seeks justice
John D’earth directs the UVA Jazz Ensemble in a three-way benefit for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, the Legal Aid Justice Center and the UVA jazz program. Jazz4Justice is a statewide, college-based series that raises funds and awareness about social justice issues through community
ARTS Pick: Metal Showcase prepares to crush it
Whether you’re a metal devotee or your knowledge of the current scene is rusty, Champion Brewing Company’s third annual Metal Showcase (part of the Tom Tom Founders Festival) is the place to exercise your nod and crush cans of brewery favorites as mutant-hardcore and grind noise meet nuts-core
Wednesday Music Club keeps it classical for 95 years
Wednesdays usually mean two things—you’re one day closer to the weekend and, at the end of the day, you realize how much work stands between you and that weekend. In 1923, the founding members of the Wednesday Music Club deemed the midweek mark a cause for celebration. “They met Wednesday
The Alt unearths old songs and switches its lineup
Of the many roads that could be taken, The Alt—an Irish folk band comprised of John Doyle (guitar, bouzouki, vocals), Eamon O’Leary (guitar, bouzouki, vocals) and Nuala Kennedy (flutes, whistles, vocals)—chooses the beaten path on its music journey. The band’s self-titled debut is not, however,
Launching a movement: Wes Swing leaves it all to interpretation for Upswept
On his first day of college, Wes Swing rented a cello. There was something about the instrument that called to him. Perhaps it was the vocal quality, its aural proximity to the human voice; perhaps it was the instrument’s ability to express a particularly full range of emotion, with its deep,
ARTS Pick: Bobby Bones is the face of country radio
One of the most popular syndicated radio shows in America is helmed by Bobby Bones, something that country music fans have known for years. The Arkansas native is funny, honest and unscripted—Bones once got Taylor Swift to offer dating advice to his show’s intern and do a reading from the
ARTS Pick: War & Treaty duo plays together nicely
Before War & Treaty’s Michael Trotter Jr. was a touring musician, he was a soldier in Iraq. There among the brutalities of war, in a dictator’s palace, Trotter taught himself to play on a piano believed to have belonged to Saddam Hussein. It was in this extraordinary setting that he wrote
ARTS Pick: Shenandoah Fringe Festival takes center stage
The force and fearlessness of art takes center stage with Shenandoah Fringe Festival’s diverse lineup of film, theater, music, puppetry and more. Local and national artists unite with the declaration, “We can be students and painters and refugees and baristas and mothers and mimes and
First Fridays: April 6
“Nobody understands an artist like another artist,” says local portrait artist Frank Walker. And so Walker, who has drawn all his life—first imitating the figures in Sgt. Rock comic books and later working in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers graphics department, earning a BFA in painting and
Art in Odd Places explores matter and historical interpretation
This week, New York-based artist Ed Woodham brings his Art in Odd Places festival to Charlottesville in a two-day, intensely collaborative event with the theme of “matter.” Sponsored by the UVA Studio Arts Board, the mission of AiOP, Woodham writes in the program guide, “is to engage and
Movie review: Ready Player One turns brain games mindless
Before we get into just how much Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One misses the mark, it’s worth noting that its badness has nothing to do with video games and the people who enjoy them. Critics often come down harder on movies about subcultures they disapprove of or simply haven’t taken the
Cry Cry Cry embarks on a brief reunion tour
Cry Cry Cry is back together, but not for long. A collaboration between established folk singers Dar Williams, Richard Shindell and Lucy Kaplansky, the harmony-based trio formed two decades ago to release one album before members went their separate ways to focus on individual careers. The
Getting a lift: Nine Pillars’ female showcase is brimming with talent
Last April, A’nija Johnson walked into the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center auditorium ready to speak her truth at the Nine Pillars Hip Hop Cultural Fest’s freshman class competition. Wearing a floor-length skirt, a Tasmanian Devil “I need coffee” T-shirt and a pair of
Album reviews: Van Hunt, Caroline Rose, Dungen/Woods, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Van Hunt Popular (Blue Note) The “great lost” album by the vastly undersung Van Hunt is no longer lost, but it’s pretty great. The Ohio savant caught notice in 2004 with his self-titled debut and Grammy-nominated single “Dust,” then took a leap forward with On the Jungle Floor, and its agile
ARTS Pick: Jimmy Buffett brings the beach ballads
For local Parrot Heads looking to waste away again on a seashore in their minds, Jimmy Buffett brings his easy listening island tunes and beach ballads to the stage. Combining country, rock and pop, Buffett is often referred to as the “king of Gulf and Western” sound. From his start as an
ARTS Pick: Americana rockers The Black Lillies stop in C’ville
For the past eight years, Americana road warriors The Black Lillies have been chasing success like hounds, pushing musical boundaries on tour and in the studio. The independent roots-rockers inspire with a rich mix of tight harmonies cut with country blues, but it’s the group’s chemistry that
ARTS Pick: Cigarettes After Sex fans show some ‘Affection’
Cigarettes After Sex formed accidentally in 2008, according to the group’s founder, Greg Gonzalez, who says he was experimenting with the dreamy, languorous sound that defines the band. A move to Brooklyn and the release of the single “Affection” resulted in millions of internet clicks, and
Movie review: Pacific Rim Uprising stomps through subplots
Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim—like pretty much all of his films, including The Shape of Water—was a tribute to the genres he loved that lack mainstream recognition, in this case a fusion of Toho kaiju monsters and mech suit anime where there is as much drama inside the suits as there is out,
Live music venue The Ante Room folds for now
A music venue is a strange place to be in the middle of the day. A club is designed for the nighttime, with its dark walls, ceilings and stages meant to be illuminated not by the sun but by bright lights, coming alive when bodies are in the room and music is in the air. […]