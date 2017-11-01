ARTS Pick: Songwriters in the Round

Ben Arthur is so taken by the creative process that it informs his art in a literal sense. Whether he’s responding to Kurt Andersen’s story of Puritan settler Anne Hutchinson with a modern answer in song, or co-writing with notable author George Saunders, Arthur stays busy crafting his own subgenre through collaborations. He hosts the Emmy-nominated video series “SongCraft Presents,” where guests such as My Brightest Diamond, John Wesley Harding, Vienna Teng, Lera Lynn and Ximena Sariñana write and record a song with him over the course of a day. Next, the Harrisonburg native joins Lauren Hoffman and Matt Curreri for Songwriters in the Round.

